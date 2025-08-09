Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump administration expands search for Fed chair, adds new names to list

Trump administration expands search for Fed chair, adds new names to list

The team chosen by Trump has been reviewing several contenders, including a former Fed president and a longtime economic consultant

Donald Trump

Narrowing the list of top contenders and then expanding it isn't new for Trump. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's term set to end in May next year, President Donald Trump has been looking for an ideal candidate to replace the Fed chair. The Trump administration has been adding new names to the probable candidate list, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
 
Trump, who has often criticised Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts, had recently said that he would let Powell complete his current term. However, the search for a replacement remains active.

List of candidates

The team chosen by Trump to finalise a replacement has been reviewing several contenders, including a former Fed president and a longtime economic consultant. Here's a list of the Fed chair candidates:
 
  • James Bullard: Former St Louis Fed President
  • Marc Sumerlin: Former economic adviser to President George W Bush
  • Kevin Hassett: National Economic Council director
  • Christopher Waller: Fed governor
  • Kevin Warsh: Former Fed governor
According to the WSJ, Bullard and Sumerlin are the fresh names added to the long list that comprises at least 10 candidates.

Who are Bullard and Sumerlin?

Bullard is the former president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, a role he held until 2023, when he left to become dean of Purdue University’s business school. In 2019, he recommended his then–research director, Christopher Waller, as a potential Federal Reserve Board nominee, a suggestion that led to Waller’s eventual nomination by Donald Trump. Bullard has also said publicly that he would be interested in serving as Fed chair if given the chance. 

Also Read

A US Army tank at the US-Mexico border wall in Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico

Trump admin weighs military action against Latin American drug cartels

Donald Trump

Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner in less than 2 months

University of California at Los Angeles

Trump admin seeks $1 bn settlement from UCLA, says White House official

Trump, Putin

Donald Trump to meet Putin in Alaska on Aug 15 to discuss Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals no more trade talks, Piyush Goyal says parleys still on

 
Sumerlin is an economist who served as deputy director of the National Economic Council and was an adviser to George W Bush during the 2000 presidential campaign. More recently, he has led his own economic advisory firm.

Waller emerging a top choice: Report

The expansion of the search comes as a surprise as Trump had recently hinted that he had finalised some names for the job. According to a Bloomberg report, Waller had emerged as a top choice because of his deep understanding of the system and his willingness to decide on policy based on forecasts instead of current data.
 
Other top contenders included Warsh and Hassett, the WSJ reported. However, the ongoing search cast shadows on the position of these candidates as the frontrunners for replacing Powell.
 
Narrowing the list of top contenders and then expanding it isn't new for Trump, who did something similar while appointing his Treasury secretary in November. After Scott Bessent and current Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were seen as the frontrunners, Trump requested interviews with more candidates for the role, among them was Kevin Warsh. In the end, he chose Bessent.

More From This Section

William Webster

William Webster, only person to lead both FBI and CIA, dies at 101

Shooting, Gun

Suspected gunman, cop dead in shooting near CDC and Emory University

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Iran transfers inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted in June

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel's plan to take over Gaza City stirs fears for civilians and hostages

Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2025

Meteor that hit a home in Georgia is older than Earth, says scientist

Topics : Donald Trump Next Fed chair Federal Reserve Fed Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell Trump's fed chair choice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon