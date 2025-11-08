Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump administration launches 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse

Trump administration launches 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse

According to the US Department of Labour, the probes were part of a broader effort for the protection of American jobs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has launched about 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, including lapses such as low wages, non-existent work sites and the practice of "benching" employees.

According to the US Department of Labour, the probes were part of a broader effort for the protection of American jobs.

As part of our mission to protect American Jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse, the Labour Department said in a post on X Friday.

It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency will continue taking action to put American workers first.

 

Chavez-DeRemer said in a post on X that the Labour Department is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American Jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American Workers FIRST!  The Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme, which is used by companies, particularly technology firms, to employ foreign workers in the US.

Also Read

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

US Supreme Court issues emergency order to block SNAP food aid payments

US troops, US police

Trump's plan to deploy troops to Portland ruled unlawful by US judge

Donald Trump

US to boycott G20 in South Africa over white farmers issue, says Trump

Cornell University

Cornell to pay $60 mn in deal with Trump admin to restore federal funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at easing Russian oil sanctions on Hungary, cites war toll

Indian professionals, including technology workers and physicians, are among the largest cohort of H1B visa holders.

A report in Fox News said that the Department of Labour could not provide details on the specifics of the 175 current investigations, which account for over USD 15 million in calculated back wages to workers.

The federal department however said that it has uncovered a bounty of concerns, with investigations finding that some foreign workers with advanced degrees are paid far less than what is promoted in a job description.

The Labour Department said this practice drives down wages for visa-holders as well as American workers, while also forcing American employees with the same qualification to accept lower wages to stay competitive, the Fox News report said.

It added that investigations also found instances of employers not notifying the US Citizenship and Immigration Services when an H-1B visa holder was terminated.

It also found significant lag times between a termination and an employer notifying the agency, the news report added.

In some instances, investigators found that work sites listed on documents did not exist, or that workers were unaware of the jobs they were supposedly assigned to perform as laid out in their permits and applications.

Other investigations found some employees took part in benching', which is when H-1B visa holders are not paid anything when they are in-between active work projects, the Fox News report said.

In September this year, Trump issued a Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers' as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme.

Under the Proclamation, certain H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025, must be accompanied by an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla shareholders didn't approve of investment in Elon Musk's xAI

Thailand, bars

New Thai alcohol law fines drinkers for consuming booze during banned hours

James Watson

James Watson, who helped discover DNA structure, passes away at 97

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin asks SC to halt order providing full SNAP payments for Nov

ss

Datanomics: As COP30 nears, why India is set to miss 2030 emission targetpremium

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration H-1B visas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon