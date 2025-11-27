Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted

Trump

Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

AP West Palm Beach
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is barring South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year in Miami and will "stop all payments and subsidies" to the country over its treatment of a US government representative at this year's global meeting.

Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted -- a claim that South Africa, which was mired for decades in racial apartheid, has rejected as baseless.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rachel Reeves

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

China Taiwan

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

Rithala metro station, fire

36 dead so far in massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise complex

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US peace plan for Ukraine drew from Russian document, says report

Gold

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Topics : Donald Trump South Africa G20 G20 summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon