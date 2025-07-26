Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump asks Israel to 'finish the job' as he feels Hamas obstructs Gaza deal

Trump asks Israel to 'finish the job' as he feels Hamas obstructs Gaza deal

Trump blames Hamas for failed ceasefire, backs Israel's tougher stance against the Palestinian group

Donald Trump

His comments came amid heightened tensions as both US and Israeli negotiators withdrew from indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has blamed Hamas for the collapse of the latest ceasefire talks in Gaza, calling for Israel to “finish the job” and eliminate the militant group. Speaking to reporters before leaving for a trip to Scotland, Trump said, “They want to die... you’re gonna have to get rid of them.”
 
His comments came amid heightened tensions as both US and Israeli negotiators withdrew from indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar. Trump said the group’s unwillingness to release remaining hostages showed it had no real interest in peace, suggesting Israel would now be forced to escalate military efforts. “They’re gonna have to clean it up,” he added, expressing disappointment in the stalled negotiations.
 

Israel withdraws from talks, explores ‘alternative’ options

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump’s comments, saying Israel would now consider alternative options to bring hostages home and end Hamas control in Gaza. The fighting has already left Gaza in ruins, with most of the population homeless and severe hunger spreading.
 
Both the United States and Israel pulled out of the latest round of indirect ceasefire talks in Qatar after Hamas submitted its response to a truce plan. US’ Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also accused Hamas of acting in bad faith.

Macron recognises Palestine, Trump shrugs it off

As international concern grows over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would officially recognise an independent Palestinian state. This makes France the first major Western nation to take the step. 

Trump, however, dismissed Macron’s move. “What he says doesn’t matter,” Trump told reporters. “He’s a good guy, I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”

Proposed ceasefire terms and disagreements

The proposed ceasefire deal aimed to pause fighting for 60 days, allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and free some of the 50 remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. 
However, disagreements over how far Israel should pull back its troops, and what would happen after the 60 days, prevented an agreement. Hamas said it had made serious proposals, but Israel remained unwilling to commit to a broader solution. 

Far-right Israelis push for tougher action in Gaza

Within Israel, far-right leaders have welcomed the collapse of the talks. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a total halt to aid and full military control of Gaza. He posted on social media demanding the “total annihilation of Hamas” and even suggested encouraging Palestinian emigration from the location.

Little room for negotiations amid worsening conditions

Despite statements from Egypt, Qatar, and some Israeli officials that the talks had not fully collapsed, the public tone from both Trump and Netanyahu indicates little hope for immediate progress.

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Gaza conflict Gaza israel Israel-Palestine

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

