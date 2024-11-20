Business Standard
Home / World News / Russia endorses bill to ban adoptions by gender-transition nations

Russia endorses bill to ban adoptions by gender-transition nations

The Federation Council also approved bills that outlaw the spread of material that encourages people not to have children

Russia, Russian govt, Russian flag, Russia flag

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's upper house of parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill banning adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal.

The Federation Council also approved bills that outlaw the spread of material that encourages people not to have children.

The bills, which have previously been approved by the lower house, will now go to President Vladimir Putin for signing into law. They follow a series of laws that have suppressed sexual minorities and bolstered longstanding conventional values.

The lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, who was among the new bill's authors, has noted that "it is extremely important to eliminate possible dangers in the form of gender reassignment that adopted children may face in these countries."  The adoption ban would apply to at least 15 countries, most of them in Europe but including Australia, Argentina and Canada. Adoption of Russian children by US citizens was banned in 2012.

 

Other bills approved by lawmakers on Wednesday outlaw what is described as propaganda for remaining child-free and impose fines of up to 5 million rubles (about $50,000). Its proponents contended that public arguments against having children are part of purported Western efforts to weaken Russia by encouraging population decline.

Putin and other top officials in recent years have increasingly called for observing so-called traditional values as a counter to Western liberalism. As Russia's population declines, Putin has made statements advocating large families and last year urged women to have as many as eight children.

More From This Section

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US Embassy in Kyiv shuts on Russian attack threat after Biden policy shift

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Global stocks rise ahead of Nvidia earnings; Bitcoin hits record high

manifest

Why 'manifest' is Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2024?

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

At least 12 security personnel killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Lindt

'Expertly crafted' chocolate? Lindt in legal row after 'puffery' defence

Russia last year banned gender-transition medical procedures and its Supreme Court declared the LGBTQ+ movement to be extremist.

In 2022, Putin signed a law prohibiting the distribution of LGBTQ+ information to people of all ages, expanding a ban issued in 2013 on disseminating the material to minors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine builds clean energy making it harder for Russia to destroy

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

US embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

North Korea-South Korea flag

North Korea supplied more conventional weapons to Russia: South Korea

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Why did US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? Impact

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia revises nuclear policy, is it likely to use its atomic weapons now?

Topics : Russia gender

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon