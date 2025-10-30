Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump cuts US refugee limit to 7,500, mostly white South Africans

Trump cuts US refugee limit to 7,500, mostly white South Africans

The administration published the news Thursday in a notice on the Federal Registry

Donald Trump, Trump

The memo said only that the admission of the 7,500 refugees during 2026 fiscal year was justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration is restricting the number of refugees it admits into the country to 7,500 and they will mostly be white South Africans, a dramatic drop after the US previously allowed in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and persecution from around the world.

The administration published the news Thursday in a notice on the Federal Registry.

No reason was given for the numbers, which are a dramatic decrease from last year's ceiling set under the Biden administration of 125,000. The Associated Press previously reported that the administration was considering admitting as few as 7,500 refugees and mostly white South Africans.

 

The memo said only that the admission of the 7,500 refugees during 2026 fiscal year was justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kafala System

Datanomics: Kafala system abolition may end expats' misery in Saudi Arabiapremium

Louvre jewels (2025): Empress Eugenie's royal jewels — brooch and diadem — were stolen in a 7-minute heist. The robbers dropped the crown during their escape

Inside the $100 million Louvre jewel heist that stunned the world

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi refutes Trump's claim that China had no role in Thai-Cambodia peace deal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

China to buy 12 million metric tonnes of soybeans this season, says Bessent

Louvre jewels (2025): Empress Eugenie's royal jewels — brooch and diadem — were stolen in a 7-minute heist. The robbers dropped the crown during their escape

Louvre jewellery heist: Five more arrests made in Paris as probe deepens

Topics : World News Trump administration US South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon