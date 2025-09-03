Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump announces that Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that US Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado.

The long-expected decision from Trump caps a four-year tug of war between two states and opposing administrations about where to locate US Space Command, an intense fight because the headquarters would be a significant boon to the local economy.

Alabama and Colorado have long battled to claim Space Command, with elected officials from both states asserting their state is the better location.

The US Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City, said Trump, flanked by Republican members of Alabama's congressional delegation, from the Oval Office on Tuesday. We had a lot of competition for this and Alabama's getting it."

 

Trump said Huntsville won the race for the Space Command headquarters, in part, because they fought harder for it than anybody else.

The Associated Press reported earlier Tuesday that the president would announce the move at the White House. A Pentagon website set up to livestream the remarks described the event hours in advance as a US Space Command HQ Announcement.

Space Command's functions include conducting operations like enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication and providing warning of missile launches.

Huntsville, Alabama, nicknamed Rocket City, has long been home to the Army's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Centre. The Army's Space and Missile Defence Command is also located in Huntsville, which drew its nickname because of its role in building the first rockets for the US space programme.

The saga stretches back to 2021, when the Air Force identified Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the preferred location for the new US Space Command. The city was picked after site visits to six states that compared factors such as infrastructure capacity, community support and costs to the Defence Department.

Then-President Joe Biden in 2023 announced Space Command would be permanently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which had been serving as its temporary headquarters. Biden's Democratic administration said that keeping the command in Colorado Springs would avoid a disruption in readiness.

Trump on Tuesday said his initial plans to locate the headquarters in Huntsville were wrongfully obstructed by the Biden administration. But he also said the fact that Colorado uses mail-in voting played a big factor also in moving the headquarters away from Colorado Springs.

A review by the Defence Department inspector general was inconclusive and could not determine why Colorado was chosen over Alabama. Trump, a Republican who enjoys deep support in Alabama, had long been expected to move Space Command back to Alabama.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

