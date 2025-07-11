Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Mar-a-Lago drone threat? Khamenei's former aide says Trump may be a target

Mar-a-Lago drone threat? Khamenei's former aide says Trump may be a target

Former Khamenei adviser Mohammad-Javad Larijani has hinted that US President Donald Trump 'can no longer sunbathe at Mar-a-Lago' - warning a drone could hit him - amid tense US-Iran ties

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has suggested that US President Donald Trump could be targeted by drone attack while sunbathing at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. 
“Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago,” Larijani was quoted as saying by Iran International. “As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.” 
Larijani’s comment was linked to the 2020 US drone strike ordered by Trump that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. 
When asked about the drone attack threat during an appearance on Fox News, Trump appeared to brush it off. News host Peter Doocy asked him when he last went sunbathing. Trump joked, “It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it.” He added, “I guess it’s a threat. I’m sure it’s not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.”
 
 

Doubts over strike impact on nuke sites

Mohammad-Javad Larijani’s remarks come two weeks after the US launched airstrikes on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities. These bombings were part of Washington’s response during a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. 

Trump has claimed that the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites. However, experts argue that the attacks may not have been as damaging as claimed. Some suggest Iran might have moved its enriched uranium to secret locations before the strikes.   
  

Iran confirms over 1,000 deaths

The Iranian government has announced that at least 1,060 people have died in its recent conflict with Israel, according to the Associated Press. Officials also cautioned that the number could increase in the coming days. 
Saeed Ohadi, who heads Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, said that due to the severity of some injuries, the death toll might reach 1,100. 
 

President Pezeshkian says Iran is open to talks

Despite recent military strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country is still willing to engage in dialogue with the United States. Speaking to journalist Tucker Carlson in a nearly 30-minute video interview aired Monday, Pezeshkian stressed that trust remains a major obstacle, Bloomberg reported. 
“I’m of the belief that we could very much, easily resolve the differences and conflicts with the United States through dialog and talks,” Pezeshkian said. 
During the interview, Pezeshkian claimed that the Trump administration gave approval for Israel to launch attacks on Iran, which began on June 13. He added that the US followed up with its own airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.
The Iranian leader alleged that Israel had targeted him and several colleagues while they were in a meeting. He said the attempt failed, but did not provide more details.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

