Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

Federal attorneys accuse Harvard University of indifference to antisemitism, warning of funding cuts unless immediate changes are made to protect Jewish and Israeli students

Federal attorneys accuse Harvard University of indifference to antisemitism, warning of funding cuts unless immediate changes are made to protect Jewish and Israeli students

Trump admin claims Harvard University violated federal civil-rights law | Photo: Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts by Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has found Harvard University in violation of federal civil-rights law for "failing to protect" Jewish and Israeli students, escalating a battle that could cost the university its federal funding.
 
In a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, federal attorneys said the university had acted with “deliberate indifference” to concerns raised by Jewish and Israeli students who reported feeling unsafe on campus.
 
The letter warned that failure to implement “adequate changes immediately” would result in the loss of all federal financial support and affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges,” it stated, “and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”
 
 

Harvard denies govt findings

While the Ivy League university has not publicly commented on the latest development, a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the university had taken substantive steps to combat antisemitism and foster civil discourse. “Harvard is far from indifferent on this issue and strongly disagrees with the government’s findings,” the spokesperson said. The university, they added, had strengthened policies, enforced disciplinary measures, and promoted respectful dialogue.
 
The letter also detailed reports of assaults, harassment and antisemitic imagery on campus, such as a dollar sign inside a Star of David and a defaced Israeli flag featuring a swastika. It also accused Harvard of failing to take action over a two-year period. 

Also Read

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard-White House talks stall, putting swift deal, funding at risk

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students

A protest in support of international students at Harvard University in Cambridge on May 27

Donald Trump's anti-Harvard campaign fuels interest in UK universities

Donald Trump,Trump

US judge blocks Trump plan to close Harvard's doors to int'l students

Harvard, Harvard University

US judge extends block on Trump-era ban on foreign students at Harvard

Donald Trump vs Ivy League universities

In May, the Trump administration issued a similar notice of violation to Columbia University following an investigation into the alleged harassment of Jewish students. Columbia, like Harvard, is now in negotiations with the federal government over its funding and governance.
 
The accusation follows earlier moves by the administration, including freezing $2.3 billion in research funding and demanding federal oversight of admissions, hiring, and campus speech. Harvard rejected those demands and sued, citing violations of free speech and due process.
 
The White House also tried to block the university from enrolling new international students, though a judge has paused that ban. 

Talks between White House and Harvard stalled

Despite the escalating tensions, Trump signalled earlier this month that progress might be possible, posting on social media that Harvard had acted “extremely appropriately” during negotiations and appeared committed to “doing what is right”. However, the latest reports indicate that for now, talks between the White House and Harvard have stalled.

More From This Section

Meta

Meta, TikTok can be sued by mother of teen killed while subway surfing

trump fragrances, victory 45-47

Trump drops Victory 45-47 fragrances, his scent of success for men, women

US President Donald Trump

Trump to visit remote immigration detention site in Florida Everglades

Keir Starmer

Starmer faces down revolt over welfare reform after first year in office

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk threatens to form new party over Trump's 'insane' $5 trn spending bill

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University US President Donald Trump Trump administration BS Web Reports Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon