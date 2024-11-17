Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

The controversy surrounding Gaetz stems from multiple allegations, including claims from a witness's attorney that Gaetz engaged in sexual relations with a minor. A separate Department of Justice

Donald Trump, Trump

The pushback has led to tensions between House and Senate Republicans over the ethics investigation report. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump remains adamant about his decision to nominate former Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, even as significant resistance mounts within Capitol Hill over his suitability for the role.

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress shortly after Trump's announcement, faces scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, raising concerns about whether he can secure the 51 Senate votes required for confirmation, CNN reported.

The nomination has been met with scepticism across party lines, with several GOP senators questioning Gaetz's qualifications and controversies surrounding his conduct. In addition to his limited legal experience, Gaetz has been embroiled in investigations involving sexual misconduct and drug use, including an unresolved House Ethics Committee probe.

 

The report from the probe remains unreleased, further complicating his path to confirmation. Despite the challenges, Trump has made Gaetz's appointment a priority, considering him central to fulfilling campaign promises and a crucial ally in the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump was quoted by CNN as saying, "Trump wants Gaetz confirmed 100 per cent. He is not going to back off. He's all in." Trump reportedly views Gaetz as uniquely equipped to defend his administration in public and to execute his plans to reshape the Justice Department. Trump's pick for deputy attorney general, defence attorney Todd Blanche, is expected to handle the department's day-to-day operations.

The controversy surrounding Gaetz stems from multiple allegations, including claims from a witness's attorney that Gaetz engaged in sexual relations with a minor. A separate Department of Justice investigation into sex crimes ended without charges, but the ethical and legal questions persist, reported CNN.

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

G20 resolution on Middle East must recognise our right to defend: Israel

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris raised $1 bn-plus in defeat; she's still sending appeals to donors

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Trump attends UFC as Musk suggests public should weigh in on Treasury pick

Chris Wright

Donald Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary

Boeing

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

The pushback has led to tensions between House and Senate Republicans over the ethics investigation report.

Gaetz's nomination is expected to be a test for the Senate GOP Leader John Thune, who will be under intense pressure to pusg Trump's picks through confirmation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China 'ready to work' with Trump administration: Xi tells President Biden

John Kerry

Kerry expects Trump to give orders, hopes leaving Paris Agreement isn't one

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Hostage, Hostages

Family of Israeli-American hostage asks Biden, Trump for captives' return

Donald Trump, Trump

Muslims who voted for Donald Trump upset by his pro-Israel cabinet pick

Topics : Donald Trump US Republicans Attorney General US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon