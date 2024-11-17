Business Standard
Home / World News / China 'ready to work' with Trump administration: Xi tells President Biden

China 'ready to work' with Trump administration: Xi tells President Biden

Xi further emphasised maintaining a 'stable, healthy and sustainable' China-US relationship

Joe Biden, Biden, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Biden met with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Saturday | (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the last time in Peru on Saturday, The Hill reported.

Biden met with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Saturday.

As per The Hill, during the meeting, Xi said that China is "ready to work" with the new Donald Trump administration and emphasised maintaining communication, expanding cooperation and managing differences.

"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, to strive for a steady transition of the China-US relationship for the benefit of the two peoples," The Hill said quoting Xi.

 

Xi further emphasised maintaining a "stable, healthy and sustainable" China-US relationship.

"China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged," Xi said as quoted by The Hill.

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris raised $1 bn-plus in defeat; she's still sending appeals to donors

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Trump attends UFC as Musk suggests public should weigh in on Treasury pick

Chris Wright

Donald Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary

Boeing

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

Donald Trump (L), Matt Gaetz (R)

Anxiety inside US justice dept after Trump taps Gaetz as attorney general

Significantly, the meeting comes after Trump said that he would impose a 60-per cent tariff on Chinese goods, as well as general tariffs of 10-to-20 per cent on all imports.

As per The Hill, Chinese authorities don't want a trade war and are dedicated to maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains.

During the meeting, Xi also emphasised the importance of a good US-China relationship.

"When the two countries treat each other as partner and friend, seek common ground while shelving differences and help each other succeed, our relationship would make considerable progress. But if we take each other as rivals or adversary, pursue vicious competition, and seek to hurt each other, we would roil the relationship or even set it back," Xi said.

Biden also urged Xi to maintain the relationship as he emphasised that competition shouldn't turn into conflict, the Hill reported.

"We are the most important alliance - or the most important relationship in the entire world, and how we're getting along together can impact the rest of the world. And so our two countries can not let any of this competition veer into conflict. That's our responsibility and over the last four years I think we've proven it's possible to have this relationship," The Hill said quoting Biden.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

APEC, APEC Summit

As Trump whiplash looms, APEC closes with China's Xi front and centre

Antony Blinken

Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

Hostage, Hostages

Family of Israeli-American hostage asks Biden, Trump for captives' return

Joe Biden, Biden

Federal judge blocks Biden govt's rule to expand overtime pay for millions

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden praises cooperation at meeting with S Korean, Japanese leaders

Topics : Joe Biden Xi Jinping Trump and Jinping economic policies Donald Trump US China US China trade war China US trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon