Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.35%)
64926.04 -224.98
Nifty (-0.73%)
19323.85 -141.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5341.35 0.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
37895.50 0.00
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43891.35 0.00
Heatmap

Trump lawyers seek Apr 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump's 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances

Donald Trump

And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators | (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to push back until years after the election a trial in Washington on charges that the former president conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The suggested April 2026 date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department's recommendation last week that the trial should begin Jan. 2, 2024. The question is ultimately up to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.
In a filing, Trump's lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the massive amount of information 11.5 million pages that they have to review. They said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department's proposed trial date.
If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare, the defense lawyers wrote.
Trump's 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances.
He is confronting both a presidential primary season and four criminal cases in four different cities. Next March 25, he is set for trial in a New York state case related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump was charged earlier this week with trying to undo the results of that state's presidential election, have proposed a March 4 trial date though that is likely to slip given the complexity of a sprawling racketeering case that involves 19 defendants.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over election manipulation case

Over 15 million people suffer from food insecurity in Afghanistan: Report

China appears to be building an airstrip on disputed South China Sea island

Trump cancels scheduled press conference on election fraud claims

Elon Musk calls Indian-American Ramaswamy a promising candidate for US prez

Apple advances chip secrets' suit against former employees poached by Rivos

And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Lawyers United States Lawsuits

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon