Home / World News / Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications, scraps Biden's policy

Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications, scraps Biden's policy

The Republican's executive order, which was expected, effectively reverses a pause on permits for new projects that former President Joe Biden put in place in early 2024

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday for the US to resume processing export permit applications for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, part of an effort to raise US energy output and dismantle his predecessor's climate policies. 
The Republican's executive order, which was expected, effectively reverses a pause on permits for new projects that former President Joe Biden put in place in early 2024. Biden, a Democrat, paused the approvals so US national laboratories could study the environmental and economic effects of the booming export industry. 
US shipments of LNG set a record in 2023 and the country is the world's largest exporter of the product. Exports are expected to double by the end of the decade and could double again under existing authorizations, the Energy Department has said. 
 
But the pause in new export permits had created uncertainty for a slew of projects in the works, many supplying Asia and Europe.
Plants in Louisiana awaiting approvals include Commonwealth LNG, Venture Global's CP2, Cheniere Energy's expansion to its Sabine Pass facility and Energy Transfer's Lake Charles terminal. In Texas, a second phase of Sempra's project Port Arthur LNG, awaits approval. 

Trump's incoming energy team will be tasked with executing his pledge to boost US oil and gas output. 
Chris Wright, his choice to run the Energy Department which would issue the LNG export permits, led oilfield service company Liberty Energy and told senators in his nomination hearing last week that his first priority is to expand domestic energy production including LNG and nuclear power. 
Doug Burgum, former governor of oil producing state North Dakota and Trump's pick for Interior Secretary, is expected to clear the way for more oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Burgum will head a national energy council to find ways to boost energy output.

Topics : Joe Biden United States Donald Trump LNG

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

