All eyes on Trump as Tiktok ban takes effect; internet flooded with memes

US creator economy impacted
Top memes after TikTok ban
TikTok is officially shut down here in the US pic.twitter.com/GRyIgO6t8K— marleejo⁷(•᷄ɞ•᷅)???????? (@marleefinz) January 19, 2025
They actually did it! ???? No Tiktok access anymore in the USA pic.twitter.com/DrhxnT5rfe— Technically Jeff (@TechJeff) January 19, 2025
This is not a joke. Someone just called into our newsroom, on the verge of tears, asking me to tell Trump to bring TikTok back. She said she needs the app and is on the verge of a breakdown. TikTok shut down in the US within the past hour.— Brett Forrest (@brettforrestTV) January 19, 2025
Tiktok have been banneď in USA, Now we are left with Peller and dj chicken???????? pic.twitter.com/jzGlYdcEok— SEUÑ (@YKoluwaseun9) January 18, 2025
Tiktok/capcut gets banned in USA People rn [✨️dark humor✨️]: pic.twitter.com/b69NONN4wy— Pink Dude (@The_Creator589) January 19, 2025
It Happened it's banned in America ????????????#tiktok #tiktokban #memes pic.twitter.com/5YFf7FSGHg— comiccomedyclub (@comiccomedyclub) January 19, 2025