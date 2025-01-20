Business Standard

All eyes on Trump as Tiktok ban takes effect; internet flooded with memes

Popular social media application, TikTok, is banned in the United States. The shutdown majorly impacted the creators' economy and attracted hilarious memes on the internet

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Bytedance-owned social media application TikTok is banned for United States users for the weekend as the deadline lapses on Sunday. The landmark judgement that upheld the law makes the application illegal in the United States.
 
The decision came after the government flagged concerns about national security. TikTok has Chinese ownership which speculated possible data privacy concerns and control of the Chinese government over the app.
 
However, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to consider a 90-day delay in the implementation of the ban after taking over the US administration.

US creator economy impacted

The US creator's economy will be majorly impacted after the ban of TikTok, which is a major platform for earning, exposure and marketing. This has garnered attention on the future of how content creators would engage with their audience and sustain income-generating activities.  ALSO READ: Apple, Google remove TikTok from US app stores as nationwide ban kicks in
   
The decision to ban TikTok has gained huge social media attention and thousands of hilarious memes have flooded over social media and many users are concerned about losing their livelihood. Here are some top memes on the TikTok ban.

Top memes after TikTok ban

 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

