Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump moves to end protections for immigrant children in federal custody

Trump moves to end protections for immigrant children in federal custody

The Flores settlement is named for a Salvadoran girl, Jenny Flores, whose lawsuit alleging widespread mistreatment of children in custody in the 1980s prompted special oversight

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP McAllen
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration filed a motion on Thursday to end a policy cornerstone that since the 1990s has offered protections to child migrants in federal custody, in a move that likely will be challenged by advocates.

The protections in place, known as the Flores Settlement, largely limit to 72 hours the amount of time that child migrants travelling alone or with family and detained by the US Border Patrol can be kept in US Customs and Border Protection custody. They also ensure the children are kept in safe and sanitary conditions.

The Flores settlement is named for a Salvadoran girl, Jenny Flores, whose lawsuit alleging widespread mistreatment of children in custody in the 1980s prompted special oversight.

 

This is the second time the federal government under Trump has attempted to end the policy. In August 2019, the first Trump administration asked a judge to dissolve the agreement. Its motion eventually was struck down in December 2020 by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Under the Biden administration, oversight protections for child migrants were lifted for the US Department of Health and Human Services after new guidelines were put in place last year.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

US House approves Trump's tax bill amid debt worries, adds $3.8 trn to debt

Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump

'Don't have a plane to give you': South African President jabs at Trump

Donald Trump, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Crypto industry once saw Trump as ally, now fears his profit-first approach

Donald Trump South Africa

Explained: South Africa's land reforms and why Trump cried 'white genocide'

walmart

Walmart slashes 1,500 jobs in technology team amid reorganisation push

The Department of Homeland Security is still beholden to the agreement, including Customs and Border Protection, which detains and processes children after their arrival in the US with or without their parents.

Children then are usually released with their families or sent to a shelter operated by HHS, though processing times often go up when the number of people entering increases in a short time period.

Even with the agreement in place, there have been instances where the federal government failed to provide adequate conditions for children, as in a case in Texas where nearly 300 children had to be moved from a Border Patrol facility following reports they were receiving inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Court-appointed monitors provide oversight of the agreement and report noncompliant facilities to Chief US District Judge Dolly M. Gee of the Central District of California. CBP was set to resume its own oversight but in January a federal judge ruled it was not ready and extended the use of court-appointed monitors for another 18 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon warns of stagflation risk amid US economic uncertainty

BYD

BYD supasses Tesla in Europe for the first time with 169% surge in sales

golden dome defence system

Trump's Golden Dome plan could launch new era of weapons in space

US economy

US filings for jobless aid inches down modestly as uncertainty lingers

moon, full moon

Forget rockets - space elevators could soon carry astronauts to the Moon

Topics : Donald Trump Joe Biden immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon