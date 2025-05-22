Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Walmart slashes 1,500 jobs in technology team amid reorganisation push

Walmart slashes 1,500 jobs in technology team amid reorganisation push

Walmart's plan will affect teams in its global operations, e-commerce fulfilment in US stores and its advertising business. It is the largest US private employer with about 1.6 million employees

walmart

Walmart is US' largest private sector employer (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail giant Walmart Inc is cutting its corporate staff at its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and additional locations as the global retail giant seeks to lower expenses amid economic uncertainty, Bloomberg reported.
 
The US retailer is eliminating positions within its worldwide technology division, affecting fewer than 1,500 workers. The company’s stock showed minimal movement in after-hours New York trading. Shares have gained 6.7 per cent year-to-date through Wednesday’s market close, surpassing the S&P 500 Index performance.
 
Positions eliminated in February
 
This workforce reduction, aimed at streamline organisational structure, comes after a reorganisation in February, where Walmart eliminated certain positions and required staff to relocate to centralised facilities in Arkansas and California. With approximately 1.6 million US workers, the company remains America’s largest private sector employer.
   
Walmart’s margins affected by tariffs 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Eat the Tariffs': Donald Trump tells Walmart not to charge shoppers more

walmart

Walmart seeks India deals, but garment worker shortage blunts tariff edge

flipkart

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new startup within company fold

Walmart

Walmart tells Chinese suppliers to resume shipments amid US trade war

Amazon

US seeks equal ecomm access for Amazon, Walmart in trade talks with India

Walmart is also the country’s biggest importer with about 60 per cent of its imports, mainly items such as clothing, electronics and toys, from China. The company had last week said it would raise prices for some products by the end of May as President Donald Trump’s trade war hits its supply chain and increases expenses. These statements prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.
 
Trump increased tariffs on most Chinese goods to 145 per cent, but that rate dropped to 30 per cent as part of a 90-day truce with China.
   
Trump tells Walmart to ‘eat the tariffs’
 
Trump said on Saturday that Walmart should “eat the tariffs” instead of blaming duties imposed by his administration on imported goods for the retailer’s increased prices. “Walmart should stop trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made billions of dollars last year, far more than expected,” Trump said in a social media post. “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘eat the tariffs’, and not charge valued customers anything.”
 
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon had highlighted the retailer could not absorb all the tariff costs because of narrow retail margins. Many US companies have either slashed or pulled their full-year forecasts due to rising tensions between the US and its trade partners, especially China, as consumer spending slows.
 
As a key indicator of US consumer activity, Walmart’s remarks on the effects of tariffs is a signpost of the trade war’s impact on the retail industry. Known for its aggressive cost management to maintain low prices, Walmart serves as a benchmark in this space.
 

More From This Section

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

60% resolution plans under IBC approved in last three years: IBBI data

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Fresh formal hiring up 2% in March after three-month decline: EPFO data

PremiumDoT, MTNL, CPSEs, public sector banks, Finance Ministry

DoT once again knocks on finance ministry's door to repay MTNL debt

PremiumLabourers, Labourer

Labour codes' rollout: Centre nudges states to get in driver's seat

digital fraud, digital scam

DoT launches FRI tool to flag risky mobile numbers in cyber frauds

Topics : Donald Trump Walmart Trump tariffs job cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon