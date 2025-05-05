Monday, May 05, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump orders reopening, expansion of Alcatraz prison in California

Trump orders reopening, expansion of Alcatraz prison in California

The prison was closed in 1963, and Alcatraz Island is currently operated as a tourist site

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump says he is directing his government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison. (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump says he is directing his government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on a California island.

In a message on his Truth Social site Sunday evening, Trump wrote that, For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be. 

 

That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders," he wrote, adding: "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE.

The prison was closed in 1963, and Alcatraz Island is currently operated as a tourist site. 

The order comes as Trump has been clashing with the courts as he tries to send accused gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador, without due process. Trump has also talked about wanting to send American citizens there and to other foreign prisons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan plans to tighten China travel rules for lawmakers, officials

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Brazil police arrest 2 over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga's Rio concert

Warren Buffett

Berkshire investors anticipate new era as Buffett hands over the baton

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Lebanon holds first local polls in nearly a decade amid crisis, war

Romania flag

Romanians vote in presidential redo after voided election triggered crisis

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon