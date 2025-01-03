Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump picks Ken Kies for key tax policy job at treasury ahead of cuts push

Trump picks Ken Kies for key tax policy job at treasury ahead of cuts push

Cora Alvi, who was a national deputy finance director for Trump's presidential campaign, will also be a deputy chief of staff

United States

Ken Kies will be assistant secretary for tax policy, placing him as a point person at the Treasury. | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump has announced members of his senior leadership team at the Treasury Department, who’ll work alongside Scott Bessent, his pick for secretary.  
Ken Kies will be assistant secretary for tax policy, placing him as a point person at the Treasury working on tax cuts Trump has touted as a signature policy issue for 2025. Kies is a longtime Republican tax lobbyist, whose client list has included Microsoft Corp., insurers and financial services groups.
 
Samantha Schwab, granddaughter of billionaire Charles Schwab, will be deputy chief of staff and work under Daniel Katz of the Manhattan Institute, who will be chief of staff. Katz was a senior adviser at the Treasury during Trump’s first term, the president-elect said in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday night. Schwab worked for the first Trump administration in the office of legislative affairs. Charles Schwab contributed $1 million to Trump’s 2017 inaugural fundraising committee.
 
 
Cora Alvi, who was a national deputy finance director for Trump’s presidential campaign, will also be a deputy chief of staff.
 
Republicans face a year-end deadline to extend many of the tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term. Absent congressional action, taxes on many households and small businesses will increase next year. Trump has also vowed to enact fresh tax cuts for corporations and eliminate levies on tips, overtime pay and Social Security payments, major changes that could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.
 
Trump said he had selected Alexandra Preate as senior counselor to the Treasury secretary, and Hunter McMaster as director of policy planning. 
 
McMaster is a nephew of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, a major Trump fundraiser.

More From This Section

New Orleans Attack

PS5 in exchange for guns: New Orleans hosted a buyback before truck rampage

Joe Biden

New Orleans attacker acted alone, had strong support for ISIS, says Biden

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

S Korean investigators attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI shares video of suspect planting pipe bomb near DNC before capitol riot

Topics : Donald Trump United States US Treasury Trump tax policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon