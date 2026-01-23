Trump returns to Washington from Davos, hails 'very special' Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) returned to Washington, D.C., after attending the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, highlighting that the Board of Peace is "something that the world has never seen before - very special."

Trump also spoke of the Greenland project, describing it as an initiative that will be "amazing for the U.S.A."

In his Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Heading back to D.C. It was an incredible time in Davos. The Greenland structure is being worked on, and will be amazing for the U.S.A., and the Board of Peace is something that the World has never seen before- Very special. So many good things are happening!

On Thursday, Trump formally launched the Board of Peace at the WEF, signing its charter and describing the move as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars.

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and threats worldwide "are really calming down."

Trump, flanked by leaders from founding member countries, said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed that "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Thanking leaders who were present at the ceremony, Trump said, "We are truly honoured by your presence today," adding they were "in most cases very popular leaders, some cases not so popular." He also remarked, "In this group I like every single one of them."

Trump has previously described the newly-formed body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed."

The initiative originated from the US president's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council, but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 nations received invitations. Trump also suggested the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.

The "Board of Peace" was unveiled as part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.