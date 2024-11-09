Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,860

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,860. | (Representative Picture)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,860.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,480.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,630, while it was Rs 79,480 in Bengaluru and Chennai.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,860.

More From This Section

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Crude oil prices fall more than 1% as hurricane Rafael risk recedes

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 80,360

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 80,230

Gold

Gold prices steady ahead of US election, Fed interest rate decision

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 94,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,100.
 
US gold prices dropped on Friday, logging their steepest weekly decline in over five months, pressured by a stronger dollar and as markets absorbed the implications of Donald Trump's victory and its potential impact on US interest rate expectations.
 
Spot gold fell 0.8 per centto $2,684.03 per ounce as of 01:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT) and posted a 1.8 per cent weekly decline. 
 
Spot silver fell 2.4 per cent to $31.22 per ounce, platinum fell 2.9 per cent to $968.04, palladium shed 3.5 per cent to $988.80. All three metals posted weekly declines.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

Gold prices rise Rs 500, silver jumps Rs 800 amid wedding festivities

Gold, jewellery

Gold rate today: Analyst advises 'Sell on rally' for Gold post Fed rate cut

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 78,550, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Fitch affirms IIFL Finance's rating after RBI lifts ban on gold-loan biz

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold expected to give 15-18% returns in Samvat 2081, say analysts

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon