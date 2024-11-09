Southern California firefighters gain ground on wildfire as winds subside

Business Standard
Canada Wildfires

Representative Image: Southern California firefighters made progress against a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures. Photo: Bloomberg

Southern California firefighters made progress against a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly houses, and was fanned by gusty winds that began easing Friday, allowing some people to return to sort through the charred remains of their homes.

Maryanne Belote returned to her hillside neighbourhood in Camarillo, a city northwest of Los Angeles, after making a harrowing escape with her cat, her dog and her horses as the blaze raged in the area. The only thing standing was a rock wall she built.

If I hadn't gotten the horses, I would have been devastated, but I have my family and I have my animals so, I'm OK. I will rebuild, she said standing outside the remains of her home of 50 years while her dog stayed in her car.

 

The Mountain Fire started Wednesday morning in Ventura County and had grown to 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers). It was 14 per centcontained Friday evening.

Bill Nardoni and his family sifted through the rubble of their Camarillo home on Friday afternoon and discovered his wedding ring in a safe. But his wife's, kept in a different safe in another part of their house, remained missing and Nardoni did not have high hopes that it would be found intact.

Nardoni, his wife and his visiting mother-in-law fled Wednesday morning with their dogs as flames engulfed both sides of their road. They returned Friday to devastation at a home they'd bought only a year ago that was still going through a remodel.

The house is decimated. There's nothing to be salvaged really out of it, he said. "I don't know what we'll do.

Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Friday morning as the fire continued to threaten about 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around Camarillo in Ventura County.

At least 88 additional structures were damaged in addition to the 132 destroyed. Officials did not specify whether they had been burned or affected by water or smoke damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Ten people suffered smoke inhalation or other injuries that were not life-threatening, Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff said.

Crews working in steep terrain with support from water-dropping helicopters were focusing on protecting homes on hillsides along the fire's northeast edge near the city of Santa Paula, home to more than 30,000 people, county fire officials said.

Officials in several Southern California counties urged residents to be on watch for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees during the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds, including in a rural area of northern San Diego County where a brush fire prompted mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon.

Santa Anas are dry, warm and gusty northeast winds that blow from the interior of Southern California toward the coast and offshore, moving in the opposite direction of the normal onshore flow that carries moist air from the Pacific. They typically occur during the fall months and continue through winter and into early spring.

The red flag warnings, indicating conditions for high fire danger, expired in most of the area Thursday, except in the Santa Susana Mountains where the warnings expired Friday morning when winds began diminishing.

The Santa Anas are expected to return early-to-midweek next week, said Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service's meteorologist in Oxnard,  An air quality alert for harmful fine particle pollution was in effect from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon due to smoke from the wildfires.

More than a dozen school districts and campuses in Ventura County were closed Friday due to impacts from the fires, according to the county's Office of Education.

The Mountain Fire was burning in a region that has seen some of California's most destructive fires over the years. The fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

