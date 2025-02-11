Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's plan to ditch the penny comes with a twist, it may not save much

Trump's plan to ditch the penny comes with a twist, it may not save much

The penny, a staple of US currency since since 1793, costs more than 3 cents to make, costing the government a net loss of $85 million, per the US Mint's 2024 annual report

Donald Trump

Killing the penny is an idea that goes back to at least 1989 but has long been considered more of a quirky policy proposal than an earnest cost-cutting maneuver | File image

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Steven T. Dennis 
President Donald Trump’s order Sunday night to stop minting billions of pennies annually potentially comes with some unexpected costs.  
The penny, a staple of US currency since since 1793, costs more than 3 cents to make, costing the government a net loss of $85 million, per the US Mint’s 2024 annual report, making it a target for the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.
 
But the humble coin’s biggest proponents — including Abraham Lincoln aficionados and the company, Artazn, which makes the penny blanks in Tennessee, argue there’s little — if any — savings to be gained.
 
 
“You’re not saving money by doing this,” said Mark Weller, who lobbies for Artazn and is also executive director of advocacy group Americans for Common Cents. Weller argued more people would use nickels, which cost nearly 14 cents a piece to make, helping to negate any savings.

Also Read

modi trump

Will announce reciprocal tariffs over two days, says Donald Trump

Anthony Albanese

Australian PM Albanese gets Prez Trump to consider exemption on tariffs

Labour unions sue to block DOGE access to private info at US agencies

Labour unions sue to block DOGE access to private info at US agencies

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump steps up his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum, risks inflation

Donald Trump, Trump

Hamas should free all hostages by Saturday or 'let hell break out': Trump

 
Killing the penny is an idea that goes back to at least 1989 but has long been considered more of a quirky policy proposal than an earnest cost-cutting maneuver. In 2001, it was featured on an episode of the TV show West Wing. 
 
The late Senator John McCain led a failed effort in 2017 to stop minting pennies, which are used less and less in commerce as the popularity of credit cards and digital payments has grown. 
 
The government warned, however, that if Americans returned all of their unused pennies — a number that now may exceed 200 billion — they could overwhelm storage facilities, and that could cost, well, a lot of pennies. 
 
Inflation signal 
Weller warned that eliminating the penny sends “absolutely the wrong signal” for the new administration, particularly on the hot button issue of inflation. 
 
“It’s almost like that’s waving the white flag in the face of inflation,” Weller said. 
 
There’s also the potential to drive up overhead and production costs for other coins by taking the penny out of production, Weller said. 
 
Weller suggested the administration save money instead by changing the nickel’s composition to use more zinc — the metal his client produces. That move, however, could set off a coin-eat-coin lobbying fight, unless Trump nukes nickels, too, to save even more money.  
 
The penny is a copper-plated zinc coin. 
 
Purse Power 
Then there’s the obstacle of constitutional authority, with Congress granted the power to regulate US currency value and production. Still, the Treasury secretary does have discretion to mint the amount he considers “necessary.”
 
There’s precedent for Treasury acting to stop the minting of coins, including a 2011 order to halt mass production of dollar coins. And the US has gotten rid of coins in the past. In the 19th Century, the US abolished 2-, 3- and 20-cent coins, along with a half-cent piece, among other changes. 
 
It’s not clear yet if lawmakers will push back on Trump’s penny move, which could affect jobs in Tennessee, North Carolina, Denver and Philadelphia. 
 
Joni Ernst, the senator from Iowa and co-chair of the new Senate “DOGE Caucus” named for the Musk-helmed effort, had sponsored legislation authorizing changing the metallic makeup of coins to save money, but not to eliminate coins outright.
 

More From This Section

Meta

Meta starts eliminating jobs in shift to find AI talent to dominate race

X, Twitter

Morgan Stanley sets $3 billion X loan to tap into Elon Musk mania

Softbank, Masayoshi Son

SoftBank chief Son explores debt-heavy financing for $500 billion AI push

oxygen, Oxygen cylinder

5 bn lack access to medical oxygen, poor nations affected most: Lancet

Salman Rushdie

Rushdie was too stunned to react when a man started to stab him: Prosecutor

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump Trump Inauguration 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon