Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says TV networks shouldn't 'enlarge', cites rise of left-wing outlets

Trump says TV networks shouldn't 'enlarge', cites rise of left-wing outlets

Trump has ramped up his long-running attacks on the media, while his administration seeks to limit press access

US President Donald Trump

Trump’s post was in response to a Newsmax story that said Federal Communications Commission head Brendan Carr is moving to give television networks massive reach and push through a merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Skylar Woodhouse 
President Donald Trump said no television networks should be able to expand, citing the potential growth of what he considers left-wing news networks. 
“If this would also allow the Radical Left Networks to ‘enlarge,’ I would not be happy. ABC & NBC, in particular, are a disaster - A VIRTUAL ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY,” Trump said in a social media post Sunday. “They should be viewed as an illegal campaign to the Radical Left. NO EXPANSION OF THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS. If anything, make them SMALLER!”
 
Trump’s post was in response to a Newsmax story that said Federal Communications Commission head Brendan Carr is moving to give television networks massive reach and push through a merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc.
 
 
The FCC didn’t respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening.

Also Read

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

US, Ukraine, European officials hold talks on Trump's plan to end war

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Republicans oppose Trump's plan to send $2,000 tariff-funded cheques

Trump

US signals efforts to protect Nigeria's Christians after Trump's threat

Trump

US senators slam Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace plan as rewarding aggression

 
Trump has ramped up his long-running attacks on the media, while his administration seeks to limit press access. After late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel remarked on conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s death, Carr threatened to revoke the broadcast licenses of ABC-owned local stations and its affiliates.
 
Trump’s post comes as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is exploring a potential sale. A sale is certain to bring more turmoil, at least in the short run, for a company looking at its fourth owner in seven years. 
 
AT&T Inc. purchased Time Warner Inc. from its shareholders in 2018 to diversify into film and TV production. Four years later, WarnerMedia was merged into Discovery Inc., creating the current iteration.
 
With consumers and advertisers shifting from traditional TV to streaming, Warner Bros. has struggled under its current leadership. But with the recent takeover speculation, the shares have nearly tripled over the past two months. It now has a market value of $57 billion and about $33.5 billion in debt.
 
Trump last week renewed his call for the FCC to revoke station licenses for ABC after a reporter for the network asked about his handling of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
 

More From This Section

Khaleda Zia

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia hospitalised with chest infection

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Hallucinations led me to breach ankle monitoring, causing arrest: Bolsonaro

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Airlines cancel Venezuela flights after FAA warns of rising security risks

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel kills senior Hezbollah official in first strike on Beirut in months

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

US EXIM to invest $100 billion to secure critical mineral supplies: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon