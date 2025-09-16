Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok; may need approval from Congress

Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok; may need approval from Congress

The Trump administration has repeatedly declined to enforce a law requiring the app to shut down due to worries it would anger the app's millions of users and disrupt political communications

Donald Trump, Trump

A deal had been in the works in the spring. It would have spun off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new U.S.-based firm, majority-owned and operated by U.S. investors. (Photo:PTI)

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. and China have a deal that will keep the short-video app TikTok operating in the United States, transferring its U.S. assets to U.S. owners from China's ByteDance, potentially resolving a saga that has lingered for nearly a year.
 
A deal on the popular social media app, which counts 170 million U.S. users, stands as a breakthrough in months-long talks between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies that have sought to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets. Trump did not announce specifics of the deal. 
 
Any agreement could require approval by the Republican-controlled Congress, which passed a law in 2024 during the Biden Administration that required divestiture due to fears that TikTok's U.S. user data could be accessed by the Chinese government, allowing Beijing to spy on Americans or conduct influence operations through the app. 
The Trump administration has repeatedly declined to enforce a law requiring the app to shut down due to worries it would anger the app's millions of users and disrupt political communications, instead extending the divestiture deadline on three separate occasions. Trump has credited the app with helping him win re-election last year, and his personal account has 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. 
CNBC reported Tuesday that the deal is expected to be closed within the next 30 to 45 days, and that the agreement will include existing investors in TikTok's China-based parent ByteDance and new investors. Reuters has not independently verified that report. 
A deal had been in the works in the spring. It would have spun off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new U.S.-based firm, majority-owned and operated by U.S. investors, but was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

More From This Section

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan; no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan; no damage reported

Robert Redford

Robert Redford, legendary Oscar-winning actor and director, dies at 89

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Bulgaria arrests Russian ship owner wanted in 2020 Beirut port blast case

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel launches expanded operation in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, August 13, 2025 | REUTERS

Tensions flare as Chinese, Philippine ships collide in South China Sea

Topics : Donald Trump TikTok Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon