Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan; no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan; no damage reported

ANI Asia
Sep 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Pakistan on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/09/2025 13:34:47 IST, Lat: 31.36 N, Long: 70.28 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier on August 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours at a shallow depth of 10km.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 03/08/2025 00:40:31 IST, Lat: 33.36 N, Long: 73.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

 

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

The country's geography makes certain regions more prone to earthquakes, including the high-risk areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, due to their proximity to major fault lines like the Main Central Thrust.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Pakistan

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

