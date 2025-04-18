Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump, advisers to study whether to fire Fed's Powell: WH economic adviser

Trump, advisers to study whether to fire Fed's Powell: WH economic adviser

Hassett went on to suggest that the Fed under Powell, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, had acted politically to benefit Democrats

Jerome Powell

Donald Trump repeatedly aired his criticism of Powell — and suggested he had the ability to remove the Fed chair — while sidestepping questions on whether it was a path he would pursue. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump is studying whether he’s able to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, his top economist said Friday, a day after the president publicly criticized the head of the central bank for not moving fast enough to slash interest rates. 
“The president and his team will continue to study that,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Friday when asked by a reporter if removing Powell was an option. 
Hassett went on to suggest that the Fed under Powell, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, had acted politically to benefit Democrats. 
“The policy of this Federal Reserve was to raise rates the minute President Trump was elected last time, to say that the supply-side tax cuts that were going to be inflationary,” Hassett said. 
 
Fed officials opted not to go “on TV and at IMF meetings and warn about the terrible inflation from the obvious runaway spending from Joe Biden, and the obvious runaway spending from Joe Biden was textbook inflationary,” Hassett continued. “And then they cut rates right ahead of the election.” 

Also Read

US, Iran

Iran open to new nuclear pact, but demands guarantees Trump won't exit it

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump floats US-Europe meeting as Vance visits Italy for tariff talks

Marco Rubio

US may 'move on' from Russia-Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon: Rubio

steel, steel industry

Duties on steel, aluminium not safeguard measures: US tells India at WTO

Donald Trump, Trump

US Supreme Court to hear case on Trump's move to end birthright citizenship

On Thursday, Trump repeatedly aired his criticism of Powell — and suggested he had the ability to remove the Fed chair — while sidestepping questions on whether it was a path he would pursue. 
“I’m not happy with him. I let him know it. And oh, if I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. 
Hassett said his preference was to focus on “the policy, rather than the personalities.” “If you think that it’s unacceptable for President Trump to be frustrated with the policy history of the Fed, then I think that you got some explaining to do,” he said.

More From This Section

Tulsi Gabbard

US releases 10,000 pages on Robert F Kennedy's 1968 assassination

Iran, Iran flag

Iran seeks Russia's support ahead of Rome talks on nuclear deal with US

JD Vance visits Italy, Vatican after tangling with pope on migration

JD Vance visits Italy, Vatican after tangling with pope on migration

Boeing

Boeing jet flies back to US from China amid deepening tariff dispute

pakistan Flag

Over 172,000 Pakistanis left country for jobs abroad in Jan-Mar of 2025

Topics : Donald Trump White House Jerome Powell US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon