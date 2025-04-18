Friday, April 18, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US releases 10,000 pages on Robert F Kennedy's 1968 assassination

The US National Archives and Records Administration posted roughly 229 files containing the pages on its website

The Friday release continues the disclosure of national secrets ordered by President Donald Trump. said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy have been released.

The Friday release continues the disclosure of national secrets ordered by President Donald Trump. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says in a statement the RFK files' release will shine a long-overdue light on the truth.

Gabbard says, Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government's investigation thanks to the leadership of President Trump.

The US National Archives and Records Administration posted roughly 229 files containing the pages on its website.

 

