Home / World News / Trump to host top tech CEOs except Musk at White House dinner on Thursday

Trump to host top tech CEOs except Musk at White House dinner on Thursday

The guest list is set to include Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a dozen other executives

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump will host a high-powered list of tech CEOs for a dinner at the White House on Thursday night | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump will host a high-powered list of tech CEOs for a dinner at the White House on Thursday night.

The guest list is set to include Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a dozen other executives from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms, according to the White House.

One notable absence from the guest list is Elon Musk, once a close ally of Trump, whom the president tasked with running the government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency. Musk had a public break with Trump earlier this year.

The dinner will be held in the Rose Garden, where Trump recently paved over the grassy lawn and set up tables, chairs and umbrellas that look strikingly similar to the outdoor setup at at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

 

The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

The event will follow a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force, which first lady Melania Trump will chair. At least some of the attendees at Thursday's dinner are expected to participate in the task force meeting, which aims to develop AI education for American youth.

The White House confirmed that the guest list for the dinner is also set to include Google founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, Palantir executive Shyam Sankar, Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman.

Isaacman was an associate of Musk whom Trump nominated to lead NASA, only to revoke the nomination around the time of his breakup with Musk. Trump cited the revocation of the nomination as one of the reasons Musk was upset with him and called Isaacman totally a Democrat.

The dinner was first reported Wednesday by The Hill.

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk technology industry

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

