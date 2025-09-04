Will soon know whether Putin, Zelenskyy will hold talks, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will soon have answer on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks.
I'm having a conversation with him very shortly, and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing, Trump told reporters at his Oval Office.
He did not clarify if he was talking about Putin or Zelenskyy.
However, a White House official who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said Trump was referring to Zelenskyy.
Trump also reiterated that he thought bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be much easier than it has proven to be.
Still, he said that the bloodshed in eastern Europe has to end, and expressed confidence that he'll be able to bring the conflict to a close.
Not since the second World War has there been anything even close to this, Trump said.
He added, They not soldiers from my country. This is my country. But I have a power to end things.
