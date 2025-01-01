Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump urges Republicans to be smart against Senate Democrats' delay tactics

Trump urges Republicans to be smart against Senate Democrats' delay tactics

Musk and Ramaswamy, both foreign-origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have reignited the debate over H-1B visas

Donald Trump,Trump

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President-Elect Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Senate Democrats of attempting to delay the confirmation process of Republican nominees, urging his party to be "smart" and "tough" in countering their efforts.

In a post on X, he said, "We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees. They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that. We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!"

 

In another development, a significant divide emerged within Trump's MAGA team, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy--who both advocated for expanding the visa program for 'highly skilled workers'--faced heavy backlash from within President-elect Trump's base, CNN reported.

Musk and Ramaswamy, both foreign-origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have reignited the debate over H-1B visas, revealing a divide on immigration policy as Trump prepares to take office.

In a series of posts on X, Musk stressed the importance of attracting top engineering talent to maintain America's technological edge. "The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low," Musk wrote.

Also Read

India USA

India can use retaliatory measures in case of trade war with US: Think tank

Happy new year, new year 2025

Business Standard wishes all its readers a very happy new year

PremiumUS may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working

TCS, Infosys, Wipro on edge as H-1B changes loom with Trump's return

Pic

AI, Elon Musk and Donald Trump add up to a turbulent 2025 for technology

Elon Musk

H-1B visa system 'broken', in need of 'major reform', says Elon Musk

"Think of this like a pro sports team: If you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win," he added.

 

Musk further elaborated, stating, "I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1 percent of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning."

 

"Thinking of America as a pro sports team that has been winning for a long time and wants to keep winning is the right mental construct," Musk said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

social media

Social media companies face global tug-of-war over free speech

Zimbabwe flag

Zimbabwe's Prez, who once faced death penalty, approves Bill to abolish it

Exports, Export

Maersk asks customers to remove cargo as workers' strike at US ports looms

Natural gas, pipework

Europe's Russian gas era comes to an end as Ukraine transit stops

new year celebration

World starts to welcome 2025 with light shows, embraces, ice plunges

Topics : Donald Trump Trump United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon