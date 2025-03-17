Monday, March 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump warns Iran of 'consequences' over further Houthi attacks from Yemen

Trump warns Iran of 'consequences' over further Houthi attacks from Yemen

The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website further escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran. | File Photo

Associated Press Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran, warning Tehran would “suffer the consequences” for further attacks by the group. 
The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website further escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone and appear poised to continue. 
Meanwhile, Iran continues to weigh how to respond to a letter Trump sent them last week trying to jump-start negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. 
 
Describing the Houthis as “sinister mobsters and thugs,” Trump warned any attack by the group would be met with “great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.” “Iran has played the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they've lost control, but they haven't lost control,” Trump alleged in his post. “They're dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.'” It's unclear what sparked Trump's post. However, the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard sought to separate the Houthis' actions from those of Tehran this weekend. The Houthis also launched drones and missiles targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though none reached the ship as it continues flight operations in the region. 
 
Iran did not immediately comment on the post. 
“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump added. 

More From This Section

US, Canada tariff

OECD warns of tariff drag on growth as Trump vows to press on with levies

Mexican corn, Mexico, Mexico GM corn

'Without corn, there is no country': Why Mexico has banned GM corn planting

immigration

Young Americans losing trust in US institutions as political divide grows

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore

Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry?

NATO

Nato chief Mark Rutte says Russia relations should be restored after war

Topics : Donald Trump Iran United States Houti Attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon