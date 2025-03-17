Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Young Americans losing trust in US institutions as political divide grows

Young Americans losing trust in US institutions as political divide grows

Political polirisation, questioning media credibility, together with economic anxieties are fuelling distrust in US institutions

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Confidence in the United States government has fallen to one of the lowest levels among wealthy nations, with less than a third of Americans under 30 expressing trust in public institutions, according to a Financial Times analysis of Gallup data. Political divide linked with stagnant living standards, and difficulties in securing stable housing are among the main reasons that may be contributing to the decline in trust.
 
The survey, which gathered responses from 70,000 individuals worldwide between 2023 and 2024, revealed growing disillusionment among young Americans. The proportion of under-30s who feel they lack the freedom to shape their lives reached a record 31 per cent in 2024, ranking the US behind most advanced economies, except for Greece and Italy.
 
 

Political polarisation and distrust in institutions

Political divisions in the US have deepened, contributing to a gradual erosion of trust in key institutions. The Gallup poll showed that confidence in the judiciary among young Americans fell to an all-time low last year, with over a third also expressing distrust in the police.
 
Globally, the highest levels of dissatisfaction with public services and governance were reported in Greece and Italy. In contrast, Nordic nations such as Finland, Denmark, and Norway continue to rank among the most trusted democracies.
 
While the poll does not cover US President Donald Trump’s current term, as political polarisation intensifies in the US, experts warn that future surveys are likely to reflect an even steeper decline in institutional trust.

Also Read

video game

Young people in China evade video game ban, face growing troubles

PM Modi

Govt creating system that provides opportunity to every youngster: PM Modi

Premiumtax saving

Choosing the right tax savers: Align with risk appetite, assets, and goals

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Birla Estates targets Rs 2,700 cr revenue from housing project in Pune

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam blames PCB's indecision for Pakistan's cricket team 'downfall'

 

Rising stress levels of young US citizens

The sense of disillusionment among young Americans extends beyond governance. The survey found that 61 per cent of respondents under 30 had recently experienced stress, making the US the third most stressed advanced economy after Greece and Canada.
 
This collapse in well-being is attributed to several factors, including political divisions, stagnant living standards, and difficulties in securing stable housing.
 

Media distrust at an all-time high

A separate, more long-term poll by Gallup found that trust in the US media also plummeted. In the early 1970s, around two-thirds of US citizens reportedly expressed confidence in news outlets such as newspapers, television, and radio. By 1997, this figure had dropped to 53 per cent, and by 2024, only 31 per cent of Americans still trusted the media “a great deal” or “a fair amount”.
 
The declining credibility of traditional journalism has prompted the Trump administration to allocate seats at White House briefings to alternative media, including podcasts, blogs, and independent digital platforms.
 
Public perception of media ethics has also deteriorated. In 1981, 36 per cent of Americans believed television reporters upheld high ethical standards. By 2024, Gallup found, this figure plunged to just 13 per cent – the lowest on record. Trust in newspaper journalists and reporters remains slightly higher, at 17 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, but these numbers also reflect a long-term downward trend.
 
The media crisis is compounded by political divisions, with citizens increasingly consuming news from ideologically polarised sources.
 

Gen Z facing growing economic anxieties

Despite historically low unemployment rates, young Americans are facing growing economic anxieties. While many in Gen Z have benefited from rising wages, their savings have failed to keep pace with spending. According to an analysis by the Bank of America Institute, as reported by Fortune last week, Gen Z consumers spent, on average, twice the amount they had in savings in February 2025.
 
Much of this financial strain stems from the rising cost of essentials such as rent and utilities. However, discretionary spending on travel and entertainment has also surged by more than 25 per cent over the past year, surpassing the overall rate of expenditure growth.
 
The financial situation among young workers is further exacerbated by a weakening job market. The number of Gen Z households receiving unemployment benefits has surged by nearly a third over the past year – the sharpest increase across all generations.
 
Economists warn that rising underemployment could have long-term career repercussions for younger workers, according to the BoA Institute analysis. Despite some optimism about their earning potential, some young Americans seem to be losing faith in the country’s long-term economic prospects.
 

More From This Section

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore

Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry?

NATO

Nato chief Mark Rutte says Russia relations should be restored after war

Joe Biden, autopen

Decoded: What is an autopen and did Biden use it to sign pardon documents?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he plans to speak with Putin on Mar 18 about ending Ukraine war

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg once asked Xi Jinping to name his child: Here's what happened

Topics : young American media US politics US police Gen Z millenials BS Web Reports youth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon