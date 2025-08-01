Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

The S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index for China fell to 49.5 from 50.4 in June

china, china economy

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in July from a month ago. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in July from a month ago, according to a private survey, adding to worrying signs about the economy’s momentum in the period ahead.
 
The S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for China fell to 49.5 from 50.4 in June, according to a statement released Friday, compared with the median forecast of 50.2 by economists.    A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month. 
 
The results of the private survey were in line with the official reading released Thursday, which showed factory activity deteriorated at the worst pace in three months. The National Bureau of Statistics blamed the deterioration on disruptions caused by high temperatures, heavy rain and flooding in some regions.
 

Also Read

China, chinese manufacturing, China economy, markets, consumers

China's small workshops are hurting. Trump's tariffs are only one reason

china, china flag, Politburo

China's five-year plan enters final year: How much has it delivered?

chinese factory, china workers, working

China's Li Qiang puts factory boom down to hard work, not subsidies

china Flag, China

China keeps lending rates unchanged as Q2 data shows economic resilience

China Vice Finance Minister Liao Min

China defends growth model, eyes consumption as key economic driver

 
Following solid economic growth in the first half of 2025, China may see weakening momentum going forward as tariff front-running by exporters wanes. Consumer sentiment remains sluggish despite the help from government subsidies, which are expected to have a diminishing impact due to a high base of comparison in late 2024. 
 
“The latest survey indicated that manufacturing production fell for only the second time since October 2023,” Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at S&P Global, said in the statement. “Demand from overseas remained subdued on the back of global trade uncertainty.”
 
New export orders contracted for a fourth straight month and at a faster pace than in June, according to the survey. While input prices increased for the first time in five months, firms weren’t able to pass on their rising costs to customers as they lowered selling prices again, it showed.
 
The results of the private survey have tended to be stronger than those from the official poll over the previous year as exports stayed strong. The two surveys cover different sample sizes, locations and business types, with the private poll focusing on small and export-oriented firms.
 
The private PMI is no longer named after Caixin after the media group ended its sponsorship last month.
       

More From This Section

Harvard University

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

pharma, drugs, medicine

Trump demands pharma companies slash US prices in blow to industry

Donald Trump, Trump

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics : China economy China economic growth S&P

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon