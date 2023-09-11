Turkey will be proud if India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be "proud" if a country like India becomes a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

At the same time, Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

He was responding to question at a media briefing



In a reference to the P5 or five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, Erdogan said the "world is bigger and larger than five".

"We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five," he said.

"What we mean is that it's not only about the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. We don't want to have just these five countries in the Security Council," he said.

