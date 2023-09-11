Confirmation

Turkey will be proud if India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be "proud" if a country like India becomes a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
At the same time, Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.
He was responding to question at a media briefing

In a reference to the P5 or five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, Erdogan said the "world is bigger and larger than five".
"We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five," he said.
"What we mean is that it's not only about the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. We don't want to have just these five countries in the Security Council," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Erdogan Turkey India unsc United Nations Security Council

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

