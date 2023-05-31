close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter may worth one-third what Musk paid for it due to down investment

The billionaire financed the purchase with funds including loans from a group of banks. Musk has said the USD 44 billion price tag for Twitter was too high but that the company had great potential

AP Washington
Twitter

Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago.

Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at USD 6.55 billion. That's down from the nearly USD 20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October.

It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it's required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can't be verified.

Musk took control of Twitter in October, after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The CEO of Tesla, who also owns SpaceX, bought Twitter for USD 44 billion.

The billionaire financed the purchase with funds including loans from a group of banks. Musk has said the USD 44 billion price tag for Twitter was too high but that the company had great potential.

By April Musk was telling the BBC that running Twitter has been quite painful but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year. Musk predicted at the time that Twitter could become cash flow positive in the current quarter if current trends continue.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

Global trade indicates possible turnaround in second quarter of 2023: WTO

Pakistan minister slams IMF for 'intervening' in internal affairs

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Pandemic curbs reduced aerosols' 'masking' effect, led to more warming

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Investment

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC seeks govt's response on plea challenging animal birth control rules

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Fiscal deficit comes marginally lower than 6.4% of FY23 target: Govt data

fiscal deficit
3 min read

'Common but differentiated responsibility' must guide ICAO towards net zero

civil aviation
2 min read

WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles

India beat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23. Photo: BCCI
6 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

LIVE updates: BJP govt's 9 years were devoted to service of people, says PM

PM Modi in Ajmer
3 min read

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon