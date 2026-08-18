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Home / World News / Two dead as student opens fire at Philippine school, attacker kills self

Two dead as student opens fire at Philippine school, attacker kills self

Two other people were injured in the incident

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Representative Image: Pexels

AP Manila
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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A high school student carrying two firearms shot to death a fellow student before killing himself Tuesday in a high school in a university campus in the southern Philippines, an official and police said.

Zamboanga city Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said the suspect apparently wore a body camera to livestream the attack at the high school on the Ateneo de Zamboanga university campus in his city.

Two other people were injured, he said.

The suspect initially fired at a teacher but it was not clear if the teacher was hit. He then shot a fellow student, who died, before shooting himself, Olaso told DZBB radio network.

 

The shooting in the Philippines occurred less than two weeks after a school shooting in Thailand.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took steps to restrict guns in the Southeast Asian country after a 14-year-old boy killed his grandparents, five school staff members and a 12-year-old girl in Nonthaburi province outside Bangkok.

Thailand's high rate of gun ownership is second only to Pakistan in Asia, and far surpasses its Southeast Asian neighbours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST