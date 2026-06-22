School shooting in Philippines kills three students, injures five
Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security
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Two persons opened fire in a high school in the central Philippines on Monday, killing three students and wounding another five, police officials said.
Two suspects have been taken into custody, police said, one of whom is a student at San Jose National High School in Tacloban city, where the shooting happened, according to police. Both are male.
Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:38 AM IST