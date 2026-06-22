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Home / World News / School shooting in Philippines kills three students, injures five

School shooting in Philippines kills three students, injures five

Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security

Shooting, Gun

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Manila
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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Two persons opened fire in a high school in the central Philippines on Monday, killing three students and wounding another five, police officials said.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, police said, one of whom is a student at San Jose National High School in Tacloban city, where the shooting happened, according to police. Both are male.

Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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