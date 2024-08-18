Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Two killed, 2 others injured in Oakland shooting after verbal altercation

Two killed, 2 others injured in Oakland shooting after verbal altercation

Several people were engaged in a verbal altercation that became deadly when one of the individuals pulled out a firearm

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Two people were shot dead and two others injured Saturday morning after a verbal altercation. Photo: ANI

AP Oakland
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two people were shot dead and two others injured Saturday morning after a verbal altercation, San Francisco Bay Area police said.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of 83rd Ave. in a residential part of East Oakland just after 9 am and found four victims with gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Two of the victims died on site and two others were taken to a hospital, police said in the statement.
Several people were engaged in a verbal altercation that became deadly when one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Police are withholding names of the victims until next of kin are notified.
Oakland is a city of 400,000 that has struggled with crime and public safety.

More From This Section

Harris, Walz

Harris-Walz campaign to spend $370 mn on digital, TV ads in push to Nov. 5

US-Canada FlagUS-Canada Flag

Possible work halt at Canada's 2 largest railroads could disrupt US trade

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Chechen prez invites Musk to Russia after he's seen driving armed truck

Earthquake

7.0 magnitude quake hits off far east coast of Russia, no reports of damage

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump zigzags between economic remarks, insults at rally in Pennsylvania

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao faces a recall election in November, as does the county's district attorney, Pamela Price.
The home Thao shares with her partner and son was raided by the FBI in June as part of an investigation that included searches of other houses owned by a politically connected family that owns a recycling company.
Thao has said she has done nothing wrong.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Four injured in shooting at Virginia state univ, 2 taken into custody

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Olympics 2024: History-making Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Olympics 2024: Indian shooters miss finals in skeet, 25m pistol event

Yusuf Dikec

Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec joins X, discusses 'robots' with Elon Musk

Topics : Shooting California US Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon