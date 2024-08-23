Business Standard
Home / World News / UAE joins final UN SG's Critical Energy Transition Minerals panel in Kenya

UAE joins final UN SG's Critical Energy Transition Minerals panel in Kenya

During last meeting, panel members stressed importance of forming stronger foundations, focusing on international cooperation to achieve mutual and collective benefits with respect to mining industry

UAE

The UAE continues to showcase its commitments towards climate action domestically and internationally through the UNSG's CETM Panel | Photo: Pexels

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated at the United Nation's Critical Energy Transition Minerals (CETM) Panel held in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside government representatives, experts, and organisations.
The UN CETM Panel exchanged views on important files related to the mining sector since its launch in April 2024, ensuring engagement in productive discussions on the development of global voluntary guiding principles on critical minerals.
During this last meeting, panel members stressed the importance of forming stronger foundations, and focusing on international cooperation to achieve mutual and collective benefits with respect to the mining industry.
Balalaa commended the outcomes of the UN Panel, which coincided with the urgent need to maintain the 1.5°C target, and global preparations to achieve the goal of net zero, and underlined the importance of enhancing an environmental response based on sustainable policies and practices, which ushers in a new era of climate action, and protects local communities from any climate or environmental damage associated with the mining process.
Furthermore, he stressed the significance of building confidence at a wider level in order to achieve the desired transformational outcomes, allowing mineral-rich countries to create a conducive environment that reinforces economic growth. He noted the importance of attracting responsible investment in the mining sector, to support these countries, enhance their adaptability and ensure a smooth transition to renewable and clean energy.
The UAE continues to showcase its commitments towards climate action domestically and internationally through the UNSG's CETM Panel, green investments and global financial commitments. In light of this, the UAE has announced it will co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference with Senegal, building on the success of hosting COP28 in 2023.
As part of the UAE's efforts in climate action through the UN Secretary-General's Critical Energy Transition Minerals Panel, in addition to investments in green energy, and support for climate action around the world, the UAE announced that it will co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference with Senegal. This reflects the country's strong commitment and continuous endeavors to provide innovative and effective solutions to issues related to climate change and sustainability, which include preserving natural resources and urging for their efficient management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

