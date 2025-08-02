Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UAE, Jordan lead Gaza aid airdrop with France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

UAE, Jordan lead Gaza aid airdrop with France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

Under President Mohamed bin Zayed's directives, the UAE is leading global efforts to deliver urgent land, air, and sea aid to Palestinians in Gaza amid severe humanitarian conditions

The Israeli military conduct operations along the northern Gaza Strip border on May 20

The two sides discussed the latest humanitarian developments in Gaza and explored ways to strengthen coordination in relief efforts | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two sides discussed the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to enhance joint coordination in relief efforts.

During the phone call, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the ongoing humanitarian endeavours undertaken by Jordan to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, praising the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this vital field.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE continues to lead global initiatives to provide urgent humanitarian support through comprehensive efforts via land, air, and sea to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing extremely challenging humanitarian conditions.

 

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the 59th airdrop operation of humanitarian aid was implemented today, led by the UAE and Jordan, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. These efforts are part of the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", which aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the Strip.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted that this operation represents an efficient model for international cooperation in providing a humanitarian response, reflecting a steadfast commitment to the principle of solidarity with impacted nations. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the UAE remains one of the leading countries supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, whether through direct relief efforts or continuous political and diplomatic action.

Furthermore, he highlighted the UAE's commitment to this unwavering humanitarian approach, in cooperation with its regional and international partners, to support civilians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering. These efforts reflect the steadfast principles adopted by the UAE to provide humanitarian support and urgent relief to nations during times of crisis, particularly the brotherly Palestinian people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia-US flag

'Let them sail': Russian lawmaker shrugs off Trump's nuclear sub threat

Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein's ex Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security Texas prison camp

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Judge pauses Trump admin's push to expand fast-track deportations

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler to resign, opening spot for a Trump pick

Cornell University

Cornell nears $100 mn White House deal to restore frozen research funds

Topics : Gaza Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine UAE Jordan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon