UAE urges US to support immediate ceasefire of Israel's attacks in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates urged the US to support an immediate ceasefire of Israel’s war in Gaza, warning that the risk of a regional conflagration is growing daily as the three-month long conflict rages on.



“We need a humanitarian ceasefire now, we can’t wait another 100 days,” the UAE Ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, said in an online interview from New York. “The risks are high, the war in Gaza is very clearly an open wound and it’s destabilizing the region,” she said, adding that the US could play a critical role in easing the tensions.