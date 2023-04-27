close

UK responsible for supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine: Kremlin

"Those who use this ammunition must understand that they will cause irreparable harm to themselves and their citizens"

IANS Moscow
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 1:10 AM IST
Britain will have to bear full responsibility for its decision to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said on Wednesday that when such weaponry was previously used by NATO in Yugoslavia, it resulted in devastating consequences, including a rise in oncological and other diseases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those who use this ammunition must understand that they will "cause irreparable harm to themselves and their citizens" and ultimately bear full responsibility for their actions, he added.

The spokesman made the remarks a day after British Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, confirmed that Britain had already sent "thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks, including depleted uranium munitions" to Kiev.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Britain uranium

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

