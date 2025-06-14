Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / UK sends fighter jets to protect its military bases over Iran threat

UK sends fighter jets to protect its military bases over Iran threat

Iran has warned Britain, the US and France that it would target their bases and ships if they help block its missile and drone retaliation for Israel's attack on its nuclear assets

Keir Starmer

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer | REUTERS

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

The UK is moving aircraft to the Middle East to protect its military bases, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as he urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate their conflict.  
“We are moving assets to the region, including jets,” Starmer told reporters on the way to the Group of Seven meeting in Canada. The deployment includes fighter jets and refuelling planes, in addition to Royal Air Force assets already in the Middle East as part of the UK’s Operation Shader commitment.
 
Iran has warned Britain, the US and France that it would target their bases and ships if they help block its missile and drone retaliation for Israel’s attack on its nuclear assets, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing state media. 
 
 
The UK, unlike the US, didn’t help shoot down Iranian drones overnight, despite having done so last year. When asked why the UK didn’t step in, Starmer said that he wants to see a reduction in tensions in the region.
 
“My strong position is this needs to de-escalate, and that is the primary focus of the discussions that I’ve been having,” he told reporters. Starmer said he’d discussed possible diplomatic solutions with US President Donald Trump on Friday.
       

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

