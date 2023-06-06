close

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry called for residents of 10 villages on the river's right bank and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances and leave

AP Kyiv
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine they control, alerting residents further along the Dnipro River to evacuate and warning of flooding downstream.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry called for residents of 10 villages on the river's right bank and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram shortly before 7 am that the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror, and warned that water will reach critical levels within five hours.

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine civil war Ukraine

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

