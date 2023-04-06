Ukraine needs $14.1 bn for reconstruction this year in war-affected areas

Amid Russia's full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine needs about $14.1 billion this year to implement rapid recovery in war-affected areas, the Finance Ministry said.

Out of the amount, some $3.3 billion has been allocated from the state budget, and the government hopes to raise the remaining funds from donors and the private sector, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, Ukraine plans to collect part of the money through the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform.

This year, the government will focus on rapid recovery in such areas as energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and restoration of damaged housing.

The reconstruction of critical and social infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized businesses are also among government priorities.

Launched on January 26, the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform is aimed at coordinating existing and new mechanisms to support Ukraine's budget, as well as rapid recovery and reconstruction, according to the statement.

Also Read Fighting in Ukraine currently deadlocked, says spy chief Budanov Russia attacks Kyiv, eastern Ukraine with drones; air raid sirens heard Russia releases 108 captive Ukrainian women in latest prison exchange Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones, Kiev officials claim Russia planning offensive on Feb 24, says Ukraine's defence minister Donald Trump faces 'legal tsunami' post New York court arraignment Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms 25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten SL to finalise negotiations with creditors before 1st review of IMF bailout

--IANS

ksk/