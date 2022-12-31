JUST IN
WHO again urges China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation
Business Standard

Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones, Kiev officials claim

Officials in Kiev have claimed that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones just a day after Moscow struck cities across the war-torn nation with the latest barrage of missile

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Iran

IANS  |  Kiev 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative Image

Officials in Kiev have claimed that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones just a day after Moscow struck cities across the war-torn nation with the latest barrage of missile deemed to be one of the largest since the war began on February 24.

Ukrainian military said that all of Friday's drones were destroyed, the BBC reported.

In Kiev, an air alert was announced after 2 a.m. on Friday and residents were urged to take shelter.

Five of the drones were shot down in the air and two "on approach", the BBC quoted Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying.

No-one was reported injured in Kiev, but windows in two buildings were damaged, Klitschko added.

A fire was also started by one of the drones in a four-storey administrative building, according to the presidential office.

On Thursday, Ukraine's military said 69 missiles were launched, with air defences intercepting 54 of them.

According to the Air Force, the attack came from "various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles", adding that a number of "kamikaze" drones had also been used.

At least three people were killed and six were wounded, according to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

Dozens of Russian attacks have pounded Ukraine in recent weeks, causing repeated power cuts across the country.

Thursday's attack came just hours after the Kremlin rejected Ukraine's suggestion that peace talks could begin in 2023.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 11:41 IST

