Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms

Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency says Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities

AP Beijing
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency says Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities.

The report says the agreement was reached Thursday during a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing.

The agreement also calls for studying the possibility of resuming flights between the two nations and facilitating the visa process for the citizens of both countries. Saudi Arabia and Iran are long-time regional rivals, but have moved toward reconciliation as part of a deal brokered by China last month.

Topics : Iran economy | Embassy group | Saudi Arabia

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

