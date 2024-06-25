UN unveils 'Global Principles' to combat online misinformation, hate speech

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on June 24, unveiled a set of principles aimed at curbing the spread of online misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech. Titled the ‘United Nations Global Principles for Information Integrity’, these guidelines are designed to address the widespread harm caused by false information on digital platforms, the international body said in a media release.

What are the UN’s Global Principles?

At the heart of the initiative are five core principles:

>Societal trust and resilience;

>Independent, free, and pluralistic media;

>Healthy incentives;

>Transparency and research, and

>Public empowerment

These principles form the foundation of a vision for a more humane information ecosystem, Antonio Guterres said, adding that the initiative is aimed to prioritise human rights and support sustainable development, climate action, democracy, and peace.

Digital platforms fuelling misinformation crisis

The UN chief emphasised that the threats to information integrity are not new but are now spreading at unprecedented speeds due to digital platforms and artificial intelligence technologies. The rise of misinformation and hate speech online has fuelled prejudice, exacerbated conflicts, demonised minorities, and undermined the integrity of elections, he noted.

“The spread of hatred and lies online is causing grave harm to our world,” the Secretary-General stated. “False narratives and distortions breed cynicism, disbelief, and disengagement, undermining social cohesion and pushing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) further out of reach,” Gueterres further added.

He highlighted the impact of opaque algorithms that create information bubbles and reinforce prejudices, including racism, misogyny, and various forms of discrimination. Noting that vulnerable groups such as women, refugees, migrants, and minorities are often targeted, and activists, researchers, and leaders face harassment and humiliation, the UN chief said that “lives are at stake”.

Misinformation spreads about critical issues like vaccines and medical treatments further adding to the problems of humanitarian relief. Citing examples of the challenges faced by the UN, the international body noted that misinformation and conspiracy theories have affected its operations as well.

UN appeals to various actors to protect information integrity



The UN Secretary-General urged big tech companies to take responsibility and acknowledge the damage their products are inflicting on people and communities. He emphasised that they have the power to mitigate harm and to change business models that profit from disinformation and hate.

Addressing advertisers and the public relations (PR) industry, he called on them to stop monetising harmful content, strengthen information integrity, protect their brands, and boost their bottom lines. He pointed out climate crisis as a particular concern, noting that coordinated disinformation campaigns are undermining climate action. He advised creatives not to use their talents to greenwash and urged PR agencies to seek clients who do not mislead people or harm the planet.

To media outlets, he stressed the importance of raising and enforcing editorial standards, encouraging them to provide quality journalism based on facts and reality. He also advised them to find advertisers who are part of the solution, not the problem.

Finally, he called on governments around the world to commit to creating and maintaining a free, viable, independent, and plural media landscape. He emphasised the need to guarantee strong protections for journalists, ensure regulations uphold human rights, refrains from drastic measures such as blanket internet shutdowns, and respect the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

“Everyone should be able to express themselves freely without fear of attack,” he said. “No one should be at the mercy of an algorithm that tracks their behaviour to collect personal data and keep them hooked.”

The Secretary-General concluded with a call to action, encouraging people to demand accountability, choice, and control over their information environments. “You are the majority,” he declared. “And this is a fight we can win together.”