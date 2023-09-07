Unesco seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

Unesco on Thursday published its first guidance on use of Generative AI (GenAI) for education, urging governmental agencies to regulate the use of the technology, including protection of data privacy and putting an age limit for users.

Launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, GenAI chatbot ChatGPT has become the world’s fastest growing app to date, and its emergence has prompted the release of rivals, such as Google’s Bard.



Students have also taken a liking for GenAI, which can generate anything from essays to mathematical calculations with just a few line of prompts.

“We are struggling to align the speed of transformation of the education system to the speed of the change in technological progress and advancement in these machine learning models,” Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education, told Reuters.

“In many cases, governments and schools are embracing a radically unfamiliar technology that even leading technologists do not claim to understand,” she said.

Among a series of guidelines in a 64-page report, Unesco stressed on the need for government-sanctioned AI curricula for school education, in technical and vocational education and training.



Also Read ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know UNESCO report urges ban on smartphones in schools, to "Put Learners First" Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO US plans to give seized Russia money to Kyiv, says Kremlin spokesman Apple gets warning from top US consumer watchdog on Tap To Pay tech US, European Union plan new China steel tariffs aimed to end trade row Vladimir Putin and Kim's meeting shows the limits of US sanctions UN chief says global finance system fragmenting; Myanmar crisis worsens

“GenAI providers should be held responsible for ensuring adherence to core values and lawful purposes, respecting intellectual property, and upholding ethical practices, while also preventing the spread of disinformation and hate speech,” Unesco said.

It also called for prevention of GenAI where it would deprive learners of opportunities to develop cognitive abilities and social skills through observations of the real world, empirical practices such as experiments, discussions with other humans, and independent logical reasoning.

While China has formulated rules on GenAI, the EU’s AI Act is likely to be approved this year. Other countries are far behind in drafting their own AI laws.

The Paris-based agency also sought to protect the rights of teachers and researchers and the value of their practices when using GenAI.