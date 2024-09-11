US Fed likely to start long-awaited interest-rate cuts from Sep 17 meet

The Fed will release policymakers' individual expectations for the path of rates at the end of next week's meeting.

US central bankers will likely start long-awaited interest-rate cuts next week with a quarter-of-a-percentage-point reduction, as stubbornly intact underlying price pressures put them off more aggressive action.

Traders now see just a 15 per cent chance of a half-point rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy-setting meeting, down from about 29 per cent before the report that showed the consumer price index rose 2.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, down from July's 2.9 per cent increase.

Excluding volatile food and energy, prices rose 3.2 per cent.



Shelter costs, where gains had been moderating in recent months, accelerated year-over-year for the first time since March 2023.

Economists look at so-called core inflation to get a sense of the trajectory of prices.



I don't know if it's a blip, but this report shows core inflation is still a question mark," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "It probably seals a quarter percentage point rate cut from the Fed. Fed policymakers have kept the policy rate in the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range since July of last year to keep downward pressure on inflation and get it on track to their 2 per cent target.



Nearly all of them say they want to dial that back soon to keep from slowing the labor market too much.

